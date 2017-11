Missouri agriculture director Chris Chinn expects more special use labels to be finalized soon on dicamba herbicide products – following the special label for BASF’s Engenia for 2018.

Missouri will have special cut-off dates for application of Engenia, based on the timing of dicamba drift damage in 2017. The Ag Department has received about 250 complaints this year about suspected dicamba-related damage to crops.

