Audio: Missouri Senator McCaskill says Republican tax plan riddled with problems

State News November 16, 2017 KTTN News
Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill thinks the Republican tax plan moving through her chamber is shrouded in darkness.

She wouldn’t say if she would vote for it during a conference call with reporters Wednesday, but McCaskill did express frustration that Republican are withholding the details of their proposal.

 

 

Missouri’s Republican Senator Roy Blunt recently predicted a handful Democratic Senators from states in which Donald Trump won the Presidential vote would embrace the Republican tax bill. Trump won Missouri by 19 points.

