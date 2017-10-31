Audio: Missouri Legislature will be asked to legalize needle exchange programs

State Rep. Holly Rehder wants to make it legal for organizations to provide clean needles and syringes to drug users. She is proposing again next year to create so-called needle exchange programs that would make the organizations exempt from drug paraphernalia laws.

One argument raised is that addicts could be more likely to use heroin with more needles available.

The Missouri Legislature will be asked again next year to legalize needle exchange programs. Bill sponsor Holly Rehder says drug users having access to clean hypodermic needles would reduce the spread of diseases like Hepatitis C and HIV.

The Sikeston Republican’s legislation would make organizations providing clean needles exempt from drug paraphernalia laws if they are registered with the Missouri HHS Department.

