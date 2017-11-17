Audio: Missouri House panel looking for solutions to spiraling student debt

A Missouri House committee looking into spiraling student debt is formulating legislation to create a work-study program.

Republican Allen Andrews of Grant City, who chairs the committee, says it would let businesses reduce costs by allowing them to offer on the job training as a portion of wages. He says students would benefit from work experience and extra money to offset their loans.

 

 

The committee held a hearing this week to look at student debt solutions. Missouri college graduates have the sixth highest loan debt in the country at almost $27,500.

