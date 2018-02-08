Audio: Missouri Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers conference set for Saturday

The Missouri Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference is this weekend at a Lake of the Ozarks location.

The Farm Bureau reports 580 individuals have registered for events from Friday night through Sunday. Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst will be a speaker at a Friday night session.

The Farm Bureau’s Director of Field Services, Eric Volmer, was interviewed this week by Farm Bureau’s Director of Public Affairs Eric Bohl.

For the second year, the Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference includes a discussion meet on Saturday. A group of 13 contestants will be trimmed to four for the finals starting at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Volmer explains what the winner of the discussion meet receives.

Like this: Like Loading...