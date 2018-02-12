Audio: Missouri Dreamer tells family’s tale of living in uncertainty

February 12, 2018 KTTN News
An immigrant living in Missouri says her family is extra cautious since President Trump ended a program last year that lets foreigners temporarily live in the U.S.

When immigration work begins today in the U.S. Senate, Diana hopes Congress will support a pathway to citizenship for the 1.8-million immigrants known as Dreamers.

 

President Trump says he supports a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers but he wants 25-billion dollars in return to expand the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The U.S. Senate begins work today on proposed changes to federal immigration laws. Diana, an immigrant who came to Missouri illegally as a child, tells Missourinet at the state Capitol that her focus has shifted since President Trump’s move last year to end a program letting immigrants known as Dreamers temporarily live, work and go to school in the U.S.

 

 

Diana is a leader with the Kansas Missouri Dream Alliance – a Kansas City area non-profit youth-led immigration organization driven to inform undocumented individuals.

