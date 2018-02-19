Audio: Missouri Corrections Department trying to change culture after prison scandal

A Missouri House committee is tracking progress after a scandal revealed a dysfunctional workplace environment at state prisons last year.

Matt Briesacher is the Director of the newly created Office of Professional Standards. He told the committee his office, which follows up on complaints about conduct, has seen a dramatic improvement in prison wardens engaging in the process.

The committee recommended the Office of Professional Standards be established last year after it held numerous hearings to examine problems at the prisons.

