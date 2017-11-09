Audio: Missouri Congressman says GOP tax plan would be $900 billion tax increase

Eastern Missouri Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay says the GOP tax plan is reckless and would repeal the deduction for state and local income and sales taxes.

The plan currently under consideration in the House also includes eliminating a deduction that helps seniors cover high medical costs, an adoption tax credit and forces professional teams to front more money for stadium construction.

If the legislation does not pass this year, Missouri Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says he does not think it will have the economic impact Americans need.

