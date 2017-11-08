Audio: Missouri Community College Association President tours NCMC

Missouri Community College Association President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Millner took a tour of the North Central Missouri College campus on Tuesday as part of his tour of all 12 community colleges in the state.

An open forum was also held for him to introduce himself and answer questions. One of the main topics discussed was how to better publicize the A Plus Program.

He shared his thoughts on how to go about doing that.

Millner said another one of his goals is to increase the Missouri Community College Association’s membership.

Millner also noted the school should be proud of its relationship with the Workforce Development Board and its strong nursing program.

