Missouri’s State Auditor says her office’s workload has increased because of the growing number of initiative petitions being filed. Auditor Nicole Galloway testifies her office has already received 350 requests for fiscal notes involving initiative petitions filed for the 2018 cycle.

Galloway, a Democrat, echoes what GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said last week: that the numbers are increasing. Ashcroft notes 55 petitions were filed in 2008, and three made it to the ballot.

Like this: Like Loading...