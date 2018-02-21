Audio: Missouri Attorney General launches review of state agency policies involving harassment and retaliation

The Missouri Attorney General’s office will take a look at discrimination and harassment policies within state government.

Alisa Nelson from the Missourinet files this report.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says his office will partner with the Women’s Foundation to conduct what he calls a comprehensive review of existing discrimination and harassment policies across state government. An annual report shows the state paid more than eight-million dollars in 2017 for worker discrimination and harassment claims.

Hawley says some of the general principles to guide the review will include policies that provide prompt consequences for employees found to have engaged in such illegal activity and ones that give victims channels to submit anonymous complaints.

