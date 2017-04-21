Audio: Mariah Fox lands role as FFA State First Vice President

Members of FFA chapters at Trenton, Chillicothe, and Brookfield have learned what their roles will be as 2017-18 state officers of the FFA.

Mariah Fox of Galt has been selected as the First Vice President of the student organization. That’s the number two position, just under President, on the state officer team. Madelyn Warren of Dawn and Abby Turner of Brookfield will be stated Vice Presidents.

There are 13 vice presidents, plus a President, First Vice President, and Secretary for the Missouri FFA Association.

Mariah Fox is a senior at Trenton High School and a member of the Trenton FFA chapter. She currently is president of both the Trenton chapter and the Area Two officer team. Her parents are Philip and Kristy Fox.

Madelyn Warren, a member of the Chillicothe FFA, currently is first Vice President on the Area Two officer team. Her parents are Doug and Laura Hughes.

Abby Turner is a daughter of Gail and Tina Turner at Brookfield.

Mariah Fox continues the recent trend of Trenton High School having a state officer. Two years ago, Adam Kirby of Trenton was elected the FFA State President. During the past year, Kirby has served in the role of past President.

