Audio: Livingston County Health Center creates Aging in Place program

The Livingston County Health Center created Aging in Place Livingston County for residents 60 years old and older.

Public Information Supervisor Ann Burchett explains the purpose of the coalition.

Burchett says the survey will be available at the Health Center and other places where people 60 and older tend to spend their time.

Burchett adds the next step will be to create a resource guide to educate seniors on services available to them to help them maintain their quality of life.

Contact Burchett or Sherry Weldon at the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 if you have questions about Aging in Place.

