Audio: Legislative panel continues work to overhaul climate within Missouri’s prisons

A special legislative committee will continue its work this session to help improve the environment within Missouri’s prisons.

The Department of Corrections has dealt with dozens of employee claims of harassment, intimidation, and abuse by correctional officers that have cost the state millions to settle. Chairman, Jim Hansen of northeast Missouri’s Frankford, tells Moberly radio station KWIX that he wants to work with Director Anne Precythe to see more results.

Hansen wants Precythe to give him an update during a meeting later this month about changes recommended by the committee. Some of the recommendations included a 24-hour hotline to report problems, new recruiting and hiring procedures for supervisors and random employee drug testing.

