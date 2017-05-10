Audio: Highway 6 through Trenton to be resurfaced in 2019

While the Trenton Street Department is putting additional asphalt on the 17th to the 10th street portion of Oklahoma Avenue, it will be a couple years before the state can do its portion of Oklahoma Avenue.

That’s due to an agreement from years ago regarding “old Highway 65” that says the department of transportation is responsible for maintenance from 10th Street to 9th Street or Highway 6.

Tonya Lohman is the northwest district maintenance and traffic engineer announced Highway 6 through Trenton will be resurfaced in 2019.

The Highway 6, Oklahoma Avenue, resurfacing project will be put out for bids, then a contract would be awarded by the Missouri Highway Commission. Ms. Lohman also talked about work done by the local maintenance garage and crew.

Tonya Lohman, who now is the MoDOT District maintenance and traffic engineer serving 20 northwest Missouri counties from an office in St. Joseph, noted interviews are scheduled to select the next area engineer of MoDOT working out of the Chillicothe office for an 11 county area of north central Missouri.

