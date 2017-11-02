Audio: Health insurance Navigator to provide assistance at North 65 Center in Trenton

The Health Care Exchange open enrollment period began Wednesday and runs through December 15th this year.

Heartland Health Insurance Navigator Pat Selby says a navigator will be at the North 65 Center in Trenton each Tuesday from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon starting November 7th through the end of the open enrollment time and may be available at other times.

Selby says residents from outside of Trenton and Grundy County are welcome to set up appointments for assistance at the North 65 Center and talks about the assistance the navigator provides.

Selby advises people to sign up early and says you will have to wait another year if they miss the December 15th deadline unless they have a special enrollment period.

