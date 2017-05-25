Audio: Grundy County Museum to commemorate 100th anniversary of WWI

Grundy County Museums’ military annex will be observing this year, the 100th anniversary of World War One.

Members of the museum board of directors, Phil Schlarb and Bob Chenoweth spoke with John Anthony on the mystery, which has been resolved, about the “gold star flag” that was recently given to the museum.

Schlarb talks about a new item on display: a maxim German machine gun.

John Anthony talks with Chenoweth about a Korean War display in the military room.

The Grundy County’s museum buildings open for the season Monday, May 29. Admission is two dollars a person. Children 11 and under are admitted free.

