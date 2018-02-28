Audio: Governor Greitens’ legal team receives evidence, questions opposition’s choice of investigators

Governor Eric Greitens legal team has received evidence being used against it and has questions about the prosecution’s procedures.

Bill Wise from Missourinet reports.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner met defense lawyers for Governor Eric Greitens in court to turn over the first round of evidence Tuesday. KMOV-TV reports the evidence includes about 40 pages of documents and some DVDs. The Circuit Attorney’s office declined to comment on the specifics of the evidence.

The discovery list includes emails between Greitens and a woman who he’s alleged to have taken a compromising photo of and then threatened blackmail. According to the TV station, Greitens’ attorney Ed Dowd said the photo of the woman is a professional headshot, which he called exceptionally misleading. KMOV reports the defense filed two motions Tuesday, one of which questions the Circuit Attorney’s use of a private investigative firm.

Greitens, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty to felony invasion of privacy charges. He’s called Circuit Attorney Gardner, a Democrat, “a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points”. His attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him. KMOV reports that the defense declined to comment further in the case and that the parties are to meet again today.

