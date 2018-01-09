Audio: Economic Development Consultant Phil Tate responds to ConAgra closing

Monday’s announcement on the ConAgra Foods phase-out and eventual closing were not totally unexpected since there’s a state law regarding advance notification when layoffs are planned.

Economic Development Consultant Phil Tate has been working on finding an industry to use the ConAgra building. In a prepared statement today, Tate confirmed phase-out and closing dates established by ConAgra but also expressed optimism that an agreement can be reached soon with a potential new owner.

Phil Tate who is a former interim director of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance which is a public-private partnership for economic development. Stakeholders of the alliance include the city of Trenton, Grundy County, among many others from the area.

