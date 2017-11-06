Audio: Chief Jon Maples on his appointment to Chief of Police

The Chillicothe City Council recently held a vote and unanimously agreed that Detective Jon Maples will be Chillicothe’s next Police Chief. A date is yet to be determined as to when Maples will step into the Chief’s shoes.

We recently spoke with Chief Maples and he shared his reaction to being elected Chief.

Maples spoke about the application process he went through to become the Chief of police, indicating it was a lengthy process.

He received his associate degree in criminal justice from North Central Missouri College and then graduated from the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy in 2008. Upon graduation, he was hired as a Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy and then joined the Chillicothe Police Department as a patrolman in 2012. Maples was promoted to detective in 2014.

The new Chief of Police then spoke about his background and how it helped in the process.

The Chillicothe Police Department has 17 officers, including the chief, and seven dispatchers. Overall, Maples has an idea as to how he would like to see the department develop, and what his focus will be on.

City Administrator Darin Chappell reports the city council believes Maples’s work ethic, leadership, passion for the community, and record as Chillicothe’s lead on successful investigations will make his tenure as police chief one of which Chillicothe and its citizens can be proud.

