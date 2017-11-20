Audio: Blunt defends GOP tax plan, Senate’s effort to address sexual harassment on national TV

Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press yesterday, where he mentioned legislation to change the chamber’s rules on sexual harassment.

The measure requires anti-harassment training for senators, staff, and interns of the Senate. Blunt said it changes rules from decades ago that seem to punish women who report sexual harassment.

The measure is co-sponsored by all 17 members of the Senate Rules Committee, including Blunt.

Blunt responded to calculations that the tax proposal would blow a $2.2 trillion hole in the deficit, by saying the loss would be offset by economic activity. Blunt said bills should be judged by their projections of growth.

Recent polling shows the tax plans are opposed by nearly 60 percent of Americans. Blunt contends the plans present an opportunity to expand the economy after eight years of stagnant under the Obama administration.

