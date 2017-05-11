Audio: Baccalaureate service held for Trenton High School seniors

A Baccalaureate service was held last night for Trenton High School seniors at the First Baptist Church.

The event included the teacher’s message from Davina Gilham who offered advice on lessons in life, encouraging the seniors to be golden, be flexible, and to remember their roots.

Among the student speakers was Mariah Fox who gave the benediction.

Other student speakers at Baccalaureate were Mason Hooyman, Tessa Schlatter, Spencer Harris, Connor Cotton, and Ellis Gilham.

Senior members of the THS choir also presented special music.

Like this: Like Loading...