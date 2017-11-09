Audio: American Legion Post in Trenton to hold deer hunter’s breakfast

With the re-establishment of the women’s auxiliary to the American Legion Post 31 of Trenton, their first fund-raiser is early this coming Saturday morning November 11, 2017.

Brandy Roberts talks with Open Line Moderator John Anthony about the deer hunter’s breakfast.

The breakfast, which is open to anyone, will be an eat and pay what you want format. Mrs. Roberts talks about efforts to re-establish the American Legion women’s auxiliary to assist the post.

Another guest on KTTN was former American Legion Commander Jack Griffin.

The next regular meeting of the women’s auxiliary is Sunday, December 3, 2017, at 2 o’clock at the American Legion Post on 17th Street in Trenton. Membership dues are $25.00.

Among officers who have been elected, Lisa McCullough is President and Brandy Roberts is the Secretary-Treasurer.

Like this: Like Loading...