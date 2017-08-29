Audio: Alumni weekend kicks off Friday in Trenton

Hundreds of people are expected in Trenton for the annual Labor Day weekend alumni activities.

Events begin Friday, September 1 and conclude Sunday the 3. Specific events were mentioned during Open Line with Steve Maxey about a golf tournament on Friday

Saturday morning at 9 o’clock is the beginning of an open house and registration at the Trenton High School with light refreshments available.

Maxey talks about Saturday events at the high school tennis courts.

Many individual classes hold reunions throughout Saturday and the all alumni dance will be held Saturday night at 9 o’clock at Black Silo Winery.

Wrapping things up on Sunday is an alumni brunch starting at 10 o’clock in the Trenton high school commons.

THS alumni association dues are $15.00and can be paid at alumni activities or sent to Post Office Box 185 in Trenton.

Like this: Like Loading...