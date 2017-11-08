Audio: Airport plan in Kansas City passes by surprising landslide margin

Kansas City voters overwhelmingly approved a $1 billion new single terminal at the city’s international airport last night.

The plan won by a stunning 75 percent margin in what was previously cast to be a close vote. The election is seen as a major victory for Mayor Sly James, who’s been one of the airport project’s fiercest proponents. He says the industry will now have a state of the art facility from which to expand service.

The ballot measure’s passage caps six-plus years of fits and stops and political wrangling within the city over a facility considered to be obsolete in some circles.

Like this: Like Loading...