Audio: Mid-States survey on fiber optic internet access to include rural area

Mid-States Services is conducting an online survey to determine Trenton’s interest in offering fiber optics broadband internet.

If responses indicate a positive result, the business plans to begin offering the high-speed service within the city limits of Trenton but potentially could consider expanding to the rural areas.

Troy Slagle from Mid-States talks about the survey and rural fiber optic internet access.

The website for the survey is located on the web HERE. The survey also can be found on Facebook or hard copies are available at the business office.

