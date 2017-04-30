Assessor Kathy Veatch: Grundy County out of compliance for reassessment cycle

The Missouri Tax Commission determined that Grundy County is out of compliance for the reassessment cycle.

Assessor Kathy Veatch acknowledges that the county has been a little behind on reassessments and notes that reassessment should take place every two years to look at how houses are selling based on the year they were built and the neighborhood they are in.

Veatch adds that if reassessment percentages are off, things need to be tweaked. If that does not happen, there needs to be a big adjustment, which is what Grundy County is looking at for this year.

Veatch says the county was out of compliance when she took office in 2013, and the State Tax Commission gave her a reprieve, however, the state is requiring everything in the county to be reassessed this year.

She says that she and Geographic Information Service Coordinator and Field Representative Nathaniel Curtis work hard to make sure no one is left out and everyone is reassessed fairly.

Veatch explains that the reassessment process involves her and her staff looking at properties as a state statute allows them to do so. She adds that she tries to make sure everyone knows if someone has been on the properties by talking to the owners or leaving a card in the door.

Curtis explains that they look to see if buildings that are on their records for 2013 are still on the property or what new buildings are there. He says if buildings are no longer there, the value of the property decreases. If new buildings are there, the value increases.

Veatch describes the assessed value as what owners pay their taxes on. She says 12% of the market value is the assessed value of ag units, 19% of residential, and 32% on commercial.

Veatch says not everyone’s property value changes after reassessment.

She says more than 3,300 change notices alerting owners if their property has increased or decreased in value will be sent out around May 15.

Property owners can call or come into the Assessor’s Office to settle disputes.

Most of the time disputes are settled in the office, but it can be challenged by an appeal to the Board of Equalization by July 11. If they still do not like how it is handled, they can appeal to the State Tax Commission.

Curtis adds that the new construction field review process is nearly complete for this year.

Call 660-359-4040 extension 241 to speak to Grundy County Assessor Cathy Veatch.

