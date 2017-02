Selections from the Dorris Rider Art Gallary on the North Central Missouri College campus are now on display in the Frey Administrative Center.

The display can be viewed weekdays the college is open from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon.

The artwork was obtained through donations by alumni, donors, and friends.

Contact Gallary Director and NCMC Art Instructor Jim Norris at 660-359-3948 for more information.

