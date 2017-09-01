Army Corps of Engineers to study Lower Grand River Watershed

The United States Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District has partnered with the Missouri Departments of Natural Resources and Conservation to examine issues impacting the Lower Grand River Watershed.

The effort of the agencies and the public will result in a feasibility report with integrated National Environmental Policy Act compliance and potentially lead to authorization and funding of construction projects.

The Corps of Engineers will host public meetings in the area to provide information and solicit input on the Grand River Basin Feasibility Study.

A meeting will be held at the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site in Laclede the evening of September 12th from 5 to 7 o’clock. Another meeting will be held at the Milan Community Center the evening of September 14th from 5 to 7 o’clock.

The meetings will be an open house format with informational stations and agency staff will be available to answer questions.

Comments may also be sent to the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District, Attention: PMP-R Grand River Feasibility Study, 601 East 12th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64106 or emailed to [email protected].

Comments will be accepted through October 14.

Like this: Like Loading...