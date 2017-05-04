Arkansas levees breach, 500 evacuated

(UPI) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said authorities have evacuated more than 500 people due to flooding after nine levees were breached, including in Pocahontas.

The governor declared a state of emergency Monday after more than a week of severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes. The recent weather has killed seven people, Hutchinson said. One child is missing.

On Wednesday, Hutchinson said he deployed additional National Guard resources, including personnel and vehicles, to aid in the search, rescue, and recovery efforts in northeast Arkansas. Pocahontas, which is in Randolph County, had its Black River levee breached Wednesday morning.

“We have over 500 evacuations that have been completed by the personnel deployed. Today they have identified nine levee breaches in Randolph County alone, three of these breaches of the levees appear to be categorized as major, and this, of course, impacts the flooding in Lawrence County, which we’re watching very carefully,” Hutchinson said in a press conference. “My admonition to the public, particularly in northeast Arkansas, is to listen to the local authorities, and if they order evacuation, that you do so quickly.”

Hutchinson said 108 Arkansas National Guard troops were deployed, operating 25 vehicles designed for water rescue, with the help of local and state police.

Hutchinson said 27 counties have declared emergency situations, which he followed up with statewide emergency declarations. Six shelters are open due to the mandatory evacuations.

“The safety of Arkansans is my highest priority. Be sure to check for flooded highway information in your area,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Use caution as flooding and rain continue throughout much of the state. If you see a road with water crossing it, turn around.”

