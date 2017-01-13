Arizona woman hurt in crash near Milan

A Bullhead City, Arizona woman sustained moderate injuries when her vehicle went off Route E north of Route PP near Milan yesterday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol reports 49-year-old Diane M. Mittan traveled south when her car ran off the right side before returning back to the road.

Mittan then overcorrected causing the car to run off the right side of the road again and overturn before coming to rest on its wheels, totaling the car.

Sullivan County Ambulance transported Mittan to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Mittan wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

