Area students participate in conference

Two area high school students participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience Program.

Grundy Electric Cooperative of Trenton sponsored Ella Leininger of Laredo and Lauren Cox of Princeton attending the conference in Jefferson City last week.

The conference gives high school students an opportunity to learn first-hand what it is like to be involved in politics, the cooperative form of business, and being a leader.

The students heard from nationally known speakers, spent a day at the state capitol learning the process of how a bill becomes a law, competed in the “Build a Cooperative” game and heard from a representative of the Rachel’s Challenge Organization.

