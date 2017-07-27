Area residents receive top honors in Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest

A Laclede resident received the Best in Show in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest.

Marian Frizzell’s photo “End of a Harvest Day” was chosen from among a record-breaking 1,370 submitted photos from amateur photographers from the state.

Several other area photographers participated in the five contest categories for those age 13 and older as well as a few from a category for those age 12 and younger.

In the Beauty of the Farm category, Cheryl Sloan of Cameron received an honorable mention for her photo “Fall on the Farm”.

For Faces of the Farm, Davin Stanley of Carrollton received first place with “I’m Watching You”, and Laurie Link of Meadville received honorable mention for “How Many Days?”.

For Children’s Barnyard, Kendall Link of Meadville received first place with the photo entitled “Daddy Checking Seed”, and Emma Bell of Bucklin received an honorable mention for “Old, But Loved”.

The winning photos will be displayed at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia August 10 through 20.

