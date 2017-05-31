Area Relay for Life events to be held in June

Local News May 31, 2017 KTTN News
Relay For Life

Two Relay for Life events will be held in the area in June.

Relay for Life of Livingston County will be held at Simpson Park in Chillicothe the night of June 9th.

Registration starts at 5 o’clock.

The festivities begin at 6 o’clock with the Survivors Lap to honor individuals who have fought and/or beaten cancer.

A Luminaria Lap will be held after the sun goes down around 9 o’clock to honor those who have died due to cancer.

Relay for Life of Linn County will be held at Burlington Field in Brookfield the night of June 24th.

Relay for Life is a major fundraising event for the American Cancer Society.

Post Views: 14

Sharing

Tags

, , ,

About KTTN News