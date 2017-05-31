Area Relay for Life events to be held in June

Two Relay for Life events will be held in the area in June.

Relay for Life of Livingston County will be held at Simpson Park in Chillicothe the night of June 9th.

Registration starts at 5 o’clock.

The festivities begin at 6 o’clock with the Survivors Lap to honor individuals who have fought and/or beaten cancer.

A Luminaria Lap will be held after the sun goes down around 9 o’clock to honor those who have died due to cancer.

Relay for Life of Linn County will be held at Burlington Field in Brookfield the night of June 24th.

Relay for Life is a major fundraising event for the American Cancer Society.

