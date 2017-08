North Central Missouri College in Trenton has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2017 summer semester.

Students named to the President’s List have achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.

The complete list in PDF can be seen by clicking this link: NCMC Summer 2017 Dean’s – President’s Lists

Like this: Like Loading...