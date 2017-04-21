Area FFA teams do well at Missouri FFA Convention

Among area results in the career development events during the Missouri FFA Convention, Hamilton won first place in the state for nursery landscape; Princeton was third in horse judging; among top teams in livestock were Milan third, North Harrison, fourth, and Green City fifth.

Milan also had a team finish tenth in the FFA knowledge event.

The top-ranked Hamilton FFA team in nursery landscape qualifies for further competition at the National FFA Convention later this year. Highly ranked individuals from Hamilton include Andrew Ernat, 2nd; Crayton Crawford 4th; and Clayton Cook 8th.

Among members of the third-ranked Princeton FFA team in judging horses was Alison Batson who finished 2nd in the state. For the area livestock judging teams, individual placings include Kenna Michael of Milan 3rd, Payton Craig of North Harrison was 4th, and Camden Williams of Green City was 6th.

Like this: Like Loading...