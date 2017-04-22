Area FFA members receive Proficency Awards at state convention

Several FFA members from schools in the area were named Proficiency Awards State Winners at the state convention.

Mariah Fox of the Trenton FFA chapter received first place in Agricultural Communications. Her entry focused on Farm Facts from Fox, which can be heard Fridays on KTTN.

Derek Stimpson of Trenton placed first in Diversified Crop Production-Placement.

Katerina Black of Trenton placed first in Veterinary Science.

Abby Turner of Brookfield placed first in Agriscience Animal Systems Research.

Derrek Hardy of Brookfield placed first in Diversified Agriculture Production.

Matt Stafford of Milan placed first in Diversified Livestock Production.

Tanner Daugherty of South Harrison placed first in Poultry Production.

Samantha Thomas of Green City placed first in Specialty Crop Production.

Kade Plattner of Chillicothe placed first in Goat Production.

Gunnar Leach of Chillicothe received second place in Diversified Horticulture.

