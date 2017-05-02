April rainfall in Trenton one of the wettest on record

April rainfall at Trenton was nearly 3.0 inches above average which is due in part to having measurable precipitation reported on 15 of the 30 days of the month.

But only two occasions was rainfall more than one inch for a 24 hour period. That includes 1.8 inches for April 5 and 1.06 inches for this past Sunday, April 30.

Total rainfall for the month at Trenton was 6.53 inches of rain.

That’s the most rainfall at Trenton, during April, since 2008 when 6.7 inches was reported. Twenty years ago, in 1997, Trenton also had a very wet April when 7.33 inches of rain occurred. The 6.53 inches for this past April was the most in a calendar month at Trenton since last August when 10 inches of rain was recorded.

Despite the wetter than usual month, no rainfall records were set at Trenton.

Temperatures last month ranged from 32 on April 7 up to 85 on the 19 – the latter tied a record high for that date.

