Anthony Floyd tracked to Ankeny, Iowa

The Trenton Police Department reports 27-year-old Anthony Floyd of Trenton has been tracked to the Ankeny, Iowa area.

The department reports it notified Ankeny authorities and is requesting anyone with family or friends in the area to contact them and provide them with descriptions of Floyd and the vehicle he was last seen driving. Local authorities should be contacted if he is spotted.

Police Chief Tommy Wright reported Floyd left home Monday morning to go to work in Bethany but did not show up. Floyd is described as a six feet two-inches tall white male weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

Floyd was driving a gold-colored 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Missouri license plates of WL8X7A.

