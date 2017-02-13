Another winter storm to ‘hammer’ Northeast U.S. with strong winds, snow

(UPI) — A coastal winter storm is expected to bring snow to New England on Monday, while strong winds will affect the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions including the cities of Boston, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., forecasters say

“Major winter storm expected to hammer the Northeast U.S.,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Winter storm warnings were in effect in most of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine.

Up to a foot of snow fell in some parts of upstate New York by Monday, while 10 inches fell in Concord, N.H., and Woodford, Vt., on Sunday.

From 8 inches to 16 inches of snow are likely to fall from upstate New York through northern Maine. Up to 50 mph wind gusts are expected in the region. The coastline on Cape Cod Bay could see moderate to locally major coastal flooding and beach erosion on Monday, The Weather Channel reported.

Up to 7 inches of snow could fall in Boston, where schools are closed for the third consecutive school day, by midday. New York City will be dry but windy. Eastern Maine is under a blizzard warning.

“This nor’easter will bring blizzard conditions across parts of Maine through Monday as the winds become quite strong along with heavy snow and reduced visibilities,” the National Weather Service said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered non-emergency state executive branch employees to come into work at 11 a.m. to allow for road cleanup crews to operate.

“As you begin to travel tomorrow, minimize distractions & please plan ahead. Motorists should stay behind plows in the travel lane,” Baker said in a statement Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...