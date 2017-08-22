Another police standoff in Chillicothe ends peacefully

A stand off situation with law enforcement ended peacefully last night following negotiations in Chillicothe.

It was 6:26 pm when officers were sent to a disturbance in the 200 block of Park Lane. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a male – identified as David A. Bruce – had barricaded himself in an apartment and refused to come out.

According to Chillicothe Police, Bruce was found to be an absconder on a Missouri Parole violation warrant. Officers outside the residence made initial contact with the suspect as Bruce was allegedly making threats to harm anyone who attempted to enter the residence. Officers requested assistance from the Livingston County Sheriff Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Officers also had evacuated residents from the immediate area.

After negotiating for approximately 1-½ hours, the 47-year-old Bruce surrendered without incident at 8:11 pm. He was taken to Chillicothe Police Department and then was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail of Pattonsburg.

The Chillicothe Police Department thanked the Livingston County Sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance in bringing the incident to a peaceful resolution.

