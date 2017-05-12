Another interesting report from the Livingston County Sheriff

An investigation has been completed on Brian Vincent Bowman’s alleged recent fleeing/resisting arrest by flight where he reportedly jumped off the Grand River Bridge to avoid arrest. Additional charges are being sought with that investigation.

May 2 the LCSO began an investigation of Hindering Prosecution-felony of a Chillicothe man for allegedly assisting a wanted felon with fleeing the area.

May 4 the LCSO began an investigation of damage to a roadway and drainage in Livingston County. A suspect has been identified and will either be summoned to court or an arrest warrant sought.

May 6 about 6:15 p.m. a lady reported that her vehicle had been damaged and possible items stolen from her car when it was parked at her residence on Liv 424 over the last few days. Evidence was collected and the investigation continues.

May 6 the LCSO investigated an incident on Liv 424 where the female victim reported that around 10:00 p.m. she was at home and a group of about 6 male ATV riders were in her yard. The reporting person explained she went to the back yard where one of the male riders were located and she was armed with a smaller caliber rifle. The male then reportedly charged at her with the ATV at which time the female discharged the rifle into the air, knowing she did not strike anyone. The male and other ATV riders then fled the area. Investigation continues.

May 7 the LCSO began an investigation on Liv 229 regarding property damage to a gate post and potential trespassing. Investigation continues.

May 8 the LCSO began an investigation or property damage and burglary to a business in the 500 block of Waite Street in Chula. Investigation shows person(s) damaged the building in more than 1 location and eventually gained entry. Investigation continues.

May 10 the LCSO began an investigation of a registered sex offender residing too close to a daycare. Investigation continues.

May 10 the LCSO and Chillicothe Police searched for a female that fled the Livingston County Courthouse shortly after the judge requested she give the bond supervision employee a specific sample. The female was not immediately located. Two misdemeanor arrest warrants have since been issued for Nicki Lynn Swank, 42, Bogard for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on an original charge of Driving While Revoked/Suspended, bond set at $5,000. Second warrant issued for alleged Failure to Appear in Court, bond set at $150 cash.

Arrests:

May 2 the LCSO arrested Scarlett Rebecca Tripp, 30, Chula on an arrest warrant from Probation and Parole. Ms. Tripp is on probation until 2021 for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Ms. Tripp was violated on a laws violation for a new charge in Livingston County of harassment. Ms. Tripp was turned over to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

May 8 a deputy arrested Steven Mack Powers, 58, Avalon for alleged Driving While Suspended on U.S. 65 at Liv 304. Mr. Powers was later released with a citation from the LCSO after processing.

May 9 the LCSO arrested Lainee Elizabeth Kimmis, 23, Chillicothe at the Livingston County Courthouse on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on original class D felony charge of Possession of Controlled Substance. Ms. Kimmis was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

Citations:

April 28 a deputy issued an Illinois driver a speeding citation for 86 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Muddy Creek.

May 2 a deputy issued a Trenton driver a speeding citation for 84 in a 60 on U.S. 65 at Liv 222.

May 3 a deputy issued a Chillicothe driver a speeding citation for 92 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 405.

May 5 a deputy issued a Braymer driver a speeding citation for 66 in a 55 on Highway D at Liv 420.

May 6 a deputy issued a Greenwood driver a speeding citation for 87 in a 65 on U.S. 36 and Liv 261.

May 8 a deputy issued a Grandview driver a speeding citation for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at the Grand River.

May 8 a deputy issued a Chillicothe driver a citation for no auto insurance west of Chillicothe on U.S. 36.

May 8 a deputy issued a Mooresville resident a citation for Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle (license expired March 2017).

May 11 a deputy issued a Bucklin driver a speeding citation for 86 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 261.

Additional Information:

On May 9th several detainees were at Circuit Court for Criminal Law Day. Detainee David E. White was found to be in contempt of court for profanity during the court proceeding. The judge gave Mr. White 30 days for the criminal contempt of court. Mr. White is currently housed in the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail on an alleged felony of Failing to Register as a Sex Offender.

When Mr. White left the courthouse he was reportedly very uncooperative with the detention staff and LCSO staff. Mr. White was removed from the transport van and placed in the caged area of a LCSO patrol car and 2 deputies transported Mr. White back to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. The jail administrator later notified Sheriff Cox that use of force was required at the jail facility with Mr. White which consisted of pepper spray.

Information will be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney.

