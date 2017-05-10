Annual youth camp to be held in Braymer

Kicking Bear will host the Seventh Annual Youth Camp at Tait Park in Braymer later this month.

Registration for the camp starts the afternoon of May 26th at 4 o’clock which runs until the afternoon of May 27th at 2 o’clock.

There will be games for children, bounce houses, food, music, a bonfire, and fireworks that Friday evening.

That Saturday there will be fishing, archery, and shotgunning and those wishing to participate Saturday must attend a mandatory safety meeting.

Breakfast will start at 7:30 May 27th and the meeting will start at 8:30.

Children are welcome to camp out, bring their tents, sleeping bags, and parents or guardians, however, they do not have to spend the night to participate both days.

The activities are geared for children ages 4 through 15, but everyone is welcome.

Kicking Bear will provide equipment, three meals, and prizes at the end of camp.

Call Larry Shoe at 660-646-8759 or email [email protected] for more information.

