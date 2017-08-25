Annual Wright Run set for October 7

The Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation will hold its Sixth Annual Wright Run 5k/10k in October.

The event will begin and end at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton the morning of October 7.

Registration will start at 7 o’clock that morning, and the race will begin at 8 o’clock with registration to cost $25 until September 15th. After that, registration costs $35. The entry fee includes an official t-shirt and race bib.

Registration forms can be found in Trenton at Premier Eye Care, Hy-Vee, Hometown Pharmacy, and Wright Memorial.

A Kids Dash will also be held in conjunction with the Wright Run for children ages 10 and younger the morning of October 7th at 9 o’clock.

Those participating in the Kids Dash are encouraged to wear their favorite super hero costumes.

Parking at the hospital the day of the races will be limited.

Participants who wish to leave promptly after the race may want to park at North Central Missouri College’s Barton Farm Campus. Fisherman Road and Lake Trenton Drive will be closed that morning from 8 to 10 o’clock.

All proceeds from the Wright Run will support the purchase of equipment and improvements for the hospital.

Call Hospital Foundation Director Gary Jordan at 660-358-5711 for more information.

