Annual Women’s Expo seeking vendors

The Community Action Partnership of North Missouri is looking for vendors for the Eighth Annual Women’s Expo at Trenton High School November 4th.

Executive Director Aaron Franklin says businesses, organizations, non-profits, and community groups interested in becoming a vendor can visit the website or the office in Trenton at 1506 Oklahoma Avenue to complete an application.

He notes that 10 by 10 booth spaces cost $40 each.

The organization is also looking for banner sponsors, which cost $25.

Franklin says the vendor spaces generally fill up quickly.

Call Jennifer Farmer at 660-359-3907 extension 1049 or visit the website for more information.

The Women’s Expo will benefit the Community Action Partnership’s Women’s Health Services.

Like this: Like Loading...