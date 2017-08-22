Annual “Twilight Tour” set for tonight

The Hundley-Whaley Research Center at Albany will host its annual twilight tour from 5 until 8 o’clock Tuesday, Aug. 22 and the event is free and open to the public.

The tour includes a wagon ride through a handful of alternative agriculture presentations. Those discussions will feature beekeeping, mushroom growing, maple syrup harvesting, and monarchs. All stops on the specific tour will focus on different practices that individuals can take part in at home.

Kevin Bradley, MU associate professor of plant sciences, will bring guests some updates on dicamba and the challenges producers face in regards to drift of the herbicide. Peter Scharf, an M-U professor of plant sciences, will discuss nitrogen and cover crops. Wayne Flanary and Andy Luke, both MU Extension agronomy specialists, will discuss mares-tail control in soybeans and the sensitivity of several crops to herbicides, respectively.

There will be several other presentations this evening at the MU Hundley Whaley Research Center in Albany.

Like this: Like Loading...