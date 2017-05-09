Annual “Step Back in Time” festival kicks off this Friday in Jamesport

The 32nd Annual “Step Back in Time” May Days Festival will be in Jamesport Friday and Saturday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The event will feature kettle corn and other food, music shopping, carriage rides, a flea market, and a National Micro-Mini Tractor Pull.

A craft show will be held in the Spillman Events Center featuring crafts, direct sales, antiques, and primitives.

There will also be train rides for children and trams provided to get around Jamesport.

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors the May Days Festival.

Call 660-684-6146, email [email protected], or visit their website for more information.

