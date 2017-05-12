Annual Old Timers Reunion set for Memorial Day weekend in Milan

The 32nd Annual Milan Old Timers Reunion will be held over Memorial Day weekend.

Most of the activities for the reunion will be held on the Milan Square or at the New Sullivan County Expo Center and Fair Grounds May 25th through 29th.

The Elks Lodge will serve a rib eye steak dinner that Friday night starting at 6 o’clock, and there will be a Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 o’clock.

That Saturday morning’s activities include a Firemen’s Breakfast from 6:30 to 10:30, a golf tournament at the Sullivan County Country Club at 8 o’clock, Memorial Day Services at 9 o’clock, a Rodeo Queen Pageant at 9:30, a Big Kid Toy Show as well as a quilt show at the courthouse at 10 o’clock, and a motorcycle poker run starting at the Elk’s Lodge parking lot at 11 o’clock.

That Saturday afternoon and evening, there will be an open house at the Hotel Stanley from 1 to 3 o’clock, a Promenade at 1 o’clock, Tanglefoot Square Dancers at the Amphitheater from 2 to 3 o’clock, the Running of the Tennis Balls at 3 o’clock, a Classic Country Music Show at the Amphitheater from 6 to 8 o’clock, and a concert from Centerline at the Show Barn from 9 to 1 o’clock.

That Sunday’s activities include the Jackpot Sheep and Goat Show at 11 o’clock that morning and a Community Church Service at the Amphitheater at 11:15.

There will be mutton bustin’ that Saturday and Sunday evening at 5:30 as well as a rodeo at 7 o’clock both nights.

There will also be a golf tournament that Monday at the Sullivan County Country Club at 9 o’clock and a demolition derby at 2 o’clock.

A carnival will be held that Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 o’clock each night.

