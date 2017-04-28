Annual North Central Missouri College Foundation Celebration honors 5

The North Central Missouri College Foundation recognized many individuals for their contributions and achievements at its celebration Thursday night.

Foundation Director Teresa Cross recognized Lead Gift Contributor Nan Carter.

Foundation President Cathy Bailey introduced the Distinguished Alumni: Paul Costello, Linda Crooks, Don Gibson, and Jack McCausland as well as prior distinguished alumni.

Cross and NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver presented award medals to this year’s five honorees.

Foundation Board Scholarship Committee Chairman Gary Black named scholarship recipients and discussed this year’s contributions. He said prior to starting the Gifts in Action campaign, there was less than $2 million in funds for scholarships. Black noted that the Foundation now has over $3.5 million in endowed scholarship funds, and the next goal is to have $4.5 million.

Scholarship donor Chris Hoffman talked about his grandmother’s efforts to start the college. He said she and a group of other interested people lobbied the board of education and raised funds to help start Trenton Junior College.

Jeanette Hoffman Robison Scholarship recipient, and newly named Student Senate president, Katelyn Galloway expressed her gratitude for the contributors.

NCMC President Klaver finished the evening by listing the awards the college has received.

Smart Asset, Washington Monthly, and Wallet Hub named NCMC the Number 10 Community College in the United States. Huffington Post named the college the Number Six Community College in the country. NCMC was ranked as the Number Three Best Affordable College in Missouri as well as number three out of 52 nursing programs of the two and four-year schools in the state. The website Best Colleges named the college’s AAS Farm Tech Online Program at Number Two.

Klaver challenged students in attendance to give back to NCMC later in their lives.

During the celebration, the Rotary Group Study Exchange Team from Argentina and Paraguay as well as military veterans in attendance were also recognized.

Student Colton Hargrave provided music, and Great Western Dining and Jeff Smith provided the buffet meal.

