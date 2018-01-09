Annual meeting of Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce set for January 25

The annual meeting of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce is coming up on January 25th.

The evening event includes the 2018 awards presentation and a lip sync contest.

Tickets are $30.00 per person or $240 dollars for a table of eight. Reservations are due to the Chillicothe Chamber by January 19. You may make reservations by calling 660-646-4050.

The annual banquet will be held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge. The banquet begins with a social at 5:30; buffet dinner at 6:30; awards at 7:15; and a lip sync contest at 8 o’clock.

